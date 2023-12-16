❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞  Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 14-15, 2023

▪️Israeli troops continue the ground operation both in the north and in the south of the Gaza Strip. At the same time, regular air raids have already made the territory of the enclave uninhabitable, as the West has openly stated.



▪️Near Beit Lahia, the IDF concentrated on clearing the urban area and destroying Hamas underground communications. In the same area near Kamal Adwan Hospital, the Israelis are conducting filtration operations: 70 people accused of militant ties were detained.



▪️Meanwhile, fighting continued on the approaches to the center of Gaza, including in the Sheikh Radwan, Al Zaytoun and Al Shujaiya areas. Palestinian militias responded with raids on Israeli positions, but were unable to retake the initiative.



▪️A similar situation remains in the south of the enclave, where Israeli forces are trying to expand their zone of control near Khan Yunis. At the moment, the IDF is actively using engineering vehicles to demolish the ruins and build passageways deep into the urban area.



▪️Palestinian militias do not remain on the sidelines and, in addition to their regular sorties, they also shell border kibbutzim. In recent days, Hamas has reported rocket attacks on IDF concentrations in Sufa, Nirim, Kissufim and Ofakim.



▪️The intensity of clashes in the West Bank increased slightly. For more than three days, the IDF conducted an operation in Jenin that left 11 people dead and several dozen injured.



▪️Fighters of the Shiite Ansar Allah movement continue to prevent ships from passing through to the Israeli port of Eilat. The Yemenis attacked at least four ships near the Mokha port. Some of the munitions were intercepted by US aircraft carriers.



@rybar



