What dose Javier Milei and Jair Bolsonaro know about the Brics Nations and didn't want to join

The BRICS nations refer to a group of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The term "BRICS" was initially "BRIC" before the inclusion of South Africa in 2010. These countries are known for their significant influence on regional and global affairs, and they collaborate on various economic, political, and strategic issues. The BRICS nations are characterized by their large populations, diverse economies, and rapid industrialization and economic growth. The formation of BRICS is based on the idea of creating a counterbalance to the influence of Western economies and institutions. The member countries hold annual summits to discuss and coordinate their positions on various issues, including economic development, international financial reform, and global governance. Each of the BRICS nations has its unique strengths and challenges: Brazil: Known for its agricultural and natural resource wealth. Russia: Rich in natural resources, particularly energy. India: With a large and rapidly growing population, it has a strong service and technology sector. China: The world's most populous country, with a rapidly growing and diverse economy. South Africa: The smallest economy in the group, but it plays a significant role in representing the African continent within BRICS. These nations collaborate not only in economic matters but also on political and security issues. While they share common goals, they also have diverse interests and priorities. The BRICS framework provides a platform for cooperation and dialogue among these major emerging economies.


