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Oh, Cinnamon Red [2020]
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13 views • December 25, 2020
Received a warning as this video was removed from youtube for fraudulent video, misleading viewers (because the title and description sounded like a cooking video to bots)
Before that, the title was "colour fights" as my two bikes are competing for which one i ride, and the video got removed for racism :-(
All that, after battling with "GlobalPovertyProject" (actual name of copyright holder) for using a clip from "Global goal unite" video released by our world government in March 2020.
Overall, youtube has run out of excuses but i downsize quality and upload here instead of caring!
Before that, the title was "colour fights" as my two bikes are competing for which one i ride, and the video got removed for racism :-(
All that, after battling with "GlobalPovertyProject" (actual name of copyright holder) for using a clip from "Global goal unite" video released by our world government in March 2020.
Overall, youtube has run out of excuses but i downsize quality and upload here instead of caring!
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