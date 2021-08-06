© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli People Are Under Siege With Vaccine Passport Requirements. Listen To This Woman's Plea.
Follow
13
Share
Report
2436 views • August 06, 2021
The destruction of freedoms are going on wherever the Covid vaccine passports are being required. Please share this Israeli woman's story and listen to her worried voice and her plea to get the news out everywhere.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.