The Vakra Kukri from Zombie Tools

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When living out in the wilderness, it's important to bring tools which have as much utility as possible while taking up a minimal amount of space and weighing as little as possible. The Kukri is the traditional weapon of the Gurkhas of Nepal, and replaces both a machete and camp axe.
You can pick one of these up from the Zombie Tools website:
https://cahlen.org/VakraKukri