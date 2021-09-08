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Why the WHO Is a Corrupt, Unhealthy Organization
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62 views • September 08, 2021
Why the WHO Is a Corrupt, Unhealthy Organization
https://truthcomestolight.com/why-the-who-is-a-corrupt-unhealthy-organization/
Please support the Film Maker
Journeyman Pictures
1.41M subscribers
A damning investigation into the World Health Organisation's hidden practices.
Get it now on:
iTunes: https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/movie...
Amazon Prime: http://amzn.eu/9SMcipE
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustwho
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/movies/...
Subscribe to Journeyman here: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...
The World Health Organization (WHO) was founded with the aim of building a healthier future for people all over the world. Whether it’s the effects of smoking, the Swine flu pandemic or a nuclear disaster, the WHO is the body we rely on to advise on and resolve a public health crisis. But can it be trusted? TrustWho documents filmmaker Lilian Franck’s quest to discover what lies behind the altruistic façade of the world’s largest public health body. What she uncovers is an alarming picture of corruption and opacity. This powerful investigative doc shines a light on how industry lobbies have infiltrated the WHO and asks whether the organisation can be trusted to keep the public healthy.
For more information, visit https://www.journeyman.tv/film/7246
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB-VQ-dNxxs
https://truthcomestolight.com/why-the-who-is-a-corrupt-unhealthy-organization/
Please support the Film Maker
Journeyman Pictures
1.41M subscribers
A damning investigation into the World Health Organisation's hidden practices.
Get it now on:
iTunes: https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/movie...
Amazon Prime: http://amzn.eu/9SMcipE
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustwho
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/movies/...
Subscribe to Journeyman here: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...
The World Health Organization (WHO) was founded with the aim of building a healthier future for people all over the world. Whether it’s the effects of smoking, the Swine flu pandemic or a nuclear disaster, the WHO is the body we rely on to advise on and resolve a public health crisis. But can it be trusted? TrustWho documents filmmaker Lilian Franck’s quest to discover what lies behind the altruistic façade of the world’s largest public health body. What she uncovers is an alarming picture of corruption and opacity. This powerful investigative doc shines a light on how industry lobbies have infiltrated the WHO and asks whether the organisation can be trusted to keep the public healthy.
For more information, visit https://www.journeyman.tv/film/7246
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB-VQ-dNxxs
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