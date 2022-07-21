Is the US Sleepwalking into War with Iran? Or was this Always the Plan?

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The US under President Joe Biden appears to be trying but failing to restart the Iran Nuclear Deal. However a 2009 policy paper explained out “a very good deal” would be proposed to Iran, sabotaged, then used as a pretext for a US-led war (or a US-backed proxy war) against Iran.
From Obama to Trump and now under Biden, this singular policy is coming full circle...
References:
ABC News - Biden left with few options on Iran as nuclear talks stall:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-left-options-iran-nuclear-talks-stall/story?id=86911289
LandDestroyer - Nuclear Deal With Iran Prelude to War, Not "Breakthrough" (2013): https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2013/11/nuclear-deal-with-iran-prelude-to-war.html
Brookings institution - Honor Roll (Funding): https://annualreport.brookings.edu/honor-roll/
Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? (PDF) (2009): https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf
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