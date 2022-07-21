Is the US Sleepwalking into War with Iran? Or was this Always the Plan?

The US under President Joe Biden appears to be trying but failing to restart the Iran Nuclear Deal. However a 2009 policy paper explained out “a very good deal” would be proposed to Iran, sabotaged, then used as a pretext for a US-led war (or a US-backed proxy war) against Iran.

From Obama to Trump and now under Biden, this singular policy is coming full circle...

References:

ABC News - Biden left with few options on Iran as nuclear talks stall:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-left-options-iran-nuclear-talks-stall/story?id=86911289

LandDestroyer - Nuclear Deal With Iran Prelude to War, Not "Breakthrough" (2013): https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2013/11/nuclear-deal-with-iran-prelude-to-war.html

Brookings institution - Honor Roll (Funding): https://annualreport.brookings.edu/honor-roll/

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? (PDF) (2009): https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

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