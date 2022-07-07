Situation Update, July 7, 2022 - EU declares fossil gas to be "green" energy as climate change narrative face plants

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The EU parliament just announced a decision that’s causing the fraudulent climate change narrative to self-destruct. “EU parliament backs labeling gas and nuclear investments as green,” reads a Reuters headline from yesterday. “The European Parliament on Wednesday backed EU rules labeling investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly,” Reuters continues, explaining that the EU has been plunged into an energy crisis that’s dividing EU nations and forcing a reevaluation on which energy sources are deemed “renewable.”
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-07-eu-declares-fossil-fuel-to-be-green-energy-climate-change.html
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