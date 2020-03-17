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Βιντεο ΕΜΒΑΤΗΡΙΟ ΕΘΝΙΚΟΣοσιαλισμου ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ ΞΥΠΝΑ Deutschland Erwache 1933
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96 views • March 17, 2020
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΑ ΠΛΑΝΑ απο τα ΗΡΩΙΚΑ ΤΑΓΜΑΤΑ NSDAP του ΑΔΟΛΦΟΥ ΧΙΤΛΕΡ 1928-40 & το ΕΜΒΑΤΗΡΙΟ ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ ΞΥΠΝΑ που ΑΦΥΠΝΙΣΕ τον ΕΘΝΙΚΟ ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΙΣΜΟ για την ΑΝΑΓΕΝΝΗΣΗ του ΚΡΑΤΟΥΣ μετα τον 1ο ΠΑΓΚ.ΠΟΛΕΜΟ & την ΕΒΡΑΙΚΗ ΥΠΟΒΑΘΜΙΣΗ σε ΑΞΙΕΣ & ΘΕΣΜΟΥΣ.
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