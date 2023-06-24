CALLING FOR A CULLING... AND THAT MIGHT BE ALL IT IS

There's more and more circumstancial, admissions and optical evidence that, this is just a population knockdown. And sure, there will be a restructure. Why not? But that's a symptom of the actual goal. I think we have it backwards. It's just a knockdown and all the talk about 15 min cities may just be to get everyone onto the kill grid... Green energy works when there's only half a Billion people on the planet. You can't have everyone in flying cars and living to 390 years old... But you can if there isn't many of us now can't ya? Yeah guys, this is getting simpler and simpler.. and that's why they make it look so complicated. What say you? Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]
