The Rapture According to Revelation (continued)

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This video is a continuation of my last video on the rapture. Also...I point out some problems with the typical pre-tribulation eschatology, discuss the wedding supper and more. Viewer discretion is advised. Show Notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lOomPAPrXaUs03_sJHENs74CJiYdTPQG/view?usp=sharing Obtaining the Inheritance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt 3 Raptures: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Holy Spirit Out-pouring/revival: https://youtu.be/wcWBMIMxYU4 The Temples of God video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV Judgment Seat of Christ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvJRBbZKsvE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp Videos about the Bride: https://youtu.be/qlbI6mTztGc, https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY Matthew 24 “Analyzing the Intel” video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F