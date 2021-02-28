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SAVE America- Only the TRUE Liberals Can. Pendulum Swinging so HARD LEFT the Clock will Break Soon
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10 views • February 28, 2021
The pendulum is swinging so hard to the left post coronavirus and with bad actors actively attempting to turn our society into a 1984 dystopian Orwellian fantasy, that true liberals must align with conservatives in order To stop the pendulum from crashing through the American clock.
#liberals #saveamerica #1984
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#liberals #saveamerica #1984
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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