Quo Vadis





Nov 19, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 18, 2023





The message of Our Lady to Pedro for November 18 follows here:





Dear children, courage!





My Jesus needs you.





Listen ye to Him!





Do not move away from the truth!





The action of the demon has caused spiritual blindness in many consecrated people and the great ship is heading for a great shipwreck.





Those who love and defend the truth will be saved.





As I have already said: Do not forget the lessons of the past.





Be attentive: In God there is no half-truth.





Pray.





Your victory is in the power of prayer, in the Eucharist and in fidelity to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Bear witness everywhere that ye belong to the Lord.





Turn away from the world and serve the Lord with joy.





At this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary shower of graces.





Rejoice ye, for your names are already inscribed in Heaven.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on March 26th, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first.





If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded.





Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call.





Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come. Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives.





Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





