Weather Modification | Why Is China Developing High-Tech Satellites to Control Weather? Could a Climate Change Emergency Be Intentionally Created?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weather Modification | Why Is China Developing High-Tech Satellites to Control Weather? Biden Calls Climate Change a "Clear and Present danger"
Reported December 2021 - How Did China Change the Weather to Clear skies for Beijing Centenary Celebration? WATCH - FRANCE 24 - Dec 10, 2021- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQLDAN2z6Zw
Read More: Why Did China Declare That They Have Expanded Their Weather Modification Program to Cover An Area Larger Than India? https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html
Why Is China Developing High-Tech Satellites to Control Weather?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y0XmxBdu3M
A Bill Gates Venture Aims To Spray Dust Into The Atmosphere To Block The Sun. What Could Go Wrong? - https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/01/11/bill-gates-backed-climate-solution-gains-traction-but-concerns-linger/?sh=63e89a78793b
What If the Weather Was Modified At Scale? https://rumble.com/v1d34in-joe-biden-climate-change-is-a-clear-and-present-danger..html
The UnxPlained: Weather Control Weaponized by World's Military (Season 1) | History - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jtU1g70ZOM
Dubai Artificially Creating Rainstorms with Drones and Electricity - Jul 27, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CoyfM4gR7M
States Begin Use Of 'Cloud-Seeding' To Increase Rain And Snow Levels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dF5WmcHILeo
World Economic Forum's Bizarre Sci-Fi Plan Must Be Heard to Be Believed | DM CLIPS | Rubin Report - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ZhQGgb4sY
Apr 9, 2021 - Bill Gates backs project to 'dim the sun', Tucker Carlson reacts - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wwIBUCBrF8
Why Is China Weaponizing Water? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFHBgVDP4cE
Don’t Believe It? Read the Weather Modification Patents: https://timetofreeamerica.com/weather-modification/#scroll-content
Matthew Chapter 24 | Matthew: SCOURBY DRAMATIZED KJV AUDIO BIBLE with music, sounds effects and many voices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlAlyGCEtmk
Why Is Bill Gates and Rockefeller Planning a Time Where Seeds Might Not Survive the Anthropocene? Watch at 25:58
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM
Why is the World Economic Forum discussing the Anthropocene? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/08/what-is-the-anthropocene-and-why-does-it-matter/
Anthro = Humans
CENE = Controlled Gene
Why Are Bill Gates and the Rockefeller Foundation Planning to Save the World’s Seeds In Case Plant Life Is Wiped Out by the Anthropocene? Watch the 2017 Anthropocene: The Age of Mankind Documentary - 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM
Why is the Svalbard Global Seed Vault Now Under Control by Bill Gates, Syngenta and Rockefeller? (https://www.croptrust.org/work/svalbard-global-seed-vault/) http://thegaiareports.weebly.com/how-bill-gates-syngenta-and-rockefeller-became-custodians-of-the-doomsday-crop-diversity-vault.html
The Svalbard Global Seed project will be run by an organization called the Global Crop Diversity Trust (GCDT). The Global Crop Diversity Trust is based in Rome and its Board is chaired by Margaret Catley-Carlson. Catley-Carlson was also president until 1998 of the New York-based Population Council, John D. Rockefeller’s population reduction organization, set up in 1952 to advance the Rockefeller family’s eugenics program under the cover of promoting “family planning,” birth control devices, sterilization and “population control” in developing countries.
Why Did China Invest $168 Million to Control the Weather in 2017? WATCH the original World Economic Forum video HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NurXcJAHy_U
Putin meets with leaders of Iran, Turkey in Tehran - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9B5WEcVfXDw
Gravitas: Putin scores a big win against America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcvAo4cH3Qs
Watch TD Jakes Work with Dr. Fauci to Encourage the Use of the COVID-19 Vaccines:
https://twitter.com/bishopjakes/status/1352307633043206146?lang=en