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Weather Modification | Why Is China Developing High-Tech Satellites to Control Weather? Could a Climate Change Emergency Be Intentionally Created?
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153 views • July 26, 2022

Weather Modification | Why Is China Developing High-Tech Satellites to Control Weather? Biden Calls Climate Change a "Clear and Present danger"

Reported December 2021 - How Did China Change the Weather to Clear skies for Beijing Centenary Celebration? WATCH - FRANCE 24 - Dec 10, 2021- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQLDAN2z6Zw

Read More: Why Did China Declare That They Have Expanded Their Weather Modification Program to Cover An Area Larger Than India? https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html

Why Is China Developing High-Tech Satellites to Control Weather?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y0XmxBdu3M

A Bill Gates Venture Aims To Spray Dust Into The Atmosphere To Block The Sun. What Could Go Wrong? - https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/01/11/bill-gates-backed-climate-solution-gains-traction-but-concerns-linger/?sh=63e89a78793b

What If the Weather Was Modified At Scale? https://rumble.com/v1d34in-joe-biden-climate-change-is-a-clear-and-present-danger..html

The UnxPlained: Weather Control Weaponized by World's Military (Season 1) | History - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jtU1g70ZOM

Dubai Artificially Creating Rainstorms with Drones and Electricity - Jul 27, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CoyfM4gR7M

States Begin Use Of 'Cloud-Seeding' To Increase Rain And Snow Levels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dF5WmcHILeo

World Economic Forum's Bizarre Sci-Fi Plan Must Be Heard to Be Believed | DM CLIPS | Rubin Report - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ZhQGgb4sY

Apr 9, 2021 - Bill Gates backs project to 'dim the sun', Tucker Carlson reacts - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wwIBUCBrF8

Why Is China Weaponizing Water? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFHBgVDP4cE

Don’t Believe It? Read the Weather Modification Patents: https://timetofreeamerica.com/weather-modification/#scroll-content

Matthew Chapter 24 | Matthew: SCOURBY DRAMATIZED KJV AUDIO BIBLE with music, sounds effects and many voices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlAlyGCEtmk

Why Is Bill Gates and Rockefeller Planning a Time Where Seeds Might Not Survive the Anthropocene? Watch at 25:58
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM

Why is the World Economic Forum discussing the Anthropocene? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/08/what-is-the-anthropocene-and-why-does-it-matter/
Anthro = Humans
CENE = Controlled Gene

Why Are Bill Gates and the Rockefeller Foundation Planning to Save the World’s Seeds In Case Plant Life Is Wiped Out by the Anthropocene? Watch the 2017 Anthropocene: The Age of Mankind Documentary - 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM

Why is the Svalbard Global Seed Vault Now Under Control by Bill Gates, Syngenta and Rockefeller? (https://www.croptrust.org/work/svalbard-global-seed-vault/) http://thegaiareports.weebly.com/how-bill-gates-syngenta-and-rockefeller-became-custodians-of-the-doomsday-crop-diversity-vault.html

The Svalbard Global Seed project will be run by an organization called the Global Crop Diversity Trust (GCDT). The Global Crop Diversity Trust is based in Rome and its Board is chaired by Margaret Catley-Carlson. Catley-Carlson was also president until 1998 of the New York-based Population Council, John D. Rockefeller’s population reduction organization, set up in 1952 to advance the Rockefeller family’s eugenics program under the cover of promoting “family planning,” birth control devices, sterilization and “population control” in developing countries.

Why Did China Invest $168 Million to Control the Weather in 2017? WATCH the original World Economic Forum video HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NurXcJAHy_U

Putin meets with leaders of Iran, Turkey in Tehran - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9B5WEcVfXDw

Gravitas: Putin scores a big win against America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcvAo4cH3Qs

Watch TD Jakes Work with Dr. Fauci to Encourage the Use of the COVID-19 Vaccines:
https://twitter.com/bishopjakes/status/1352307633043206146?lang=en

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chinaweather modificationclay clarkthrivetime show
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