18 views • 2 days ago
An atmospheric indie folk song opens with fingerpicked acoustic guitar and gentle brush percussion, anchored by earthy upright bass, Subtle synth pads swell in the chorus, adding cinematic depth, Layered harmonies float over each verse, while the bridge features intimate strings and a delicate electric guitar melody, The arrangement builds dynamically, with textures evolving to mirror the song’s rising energy, closing with a lush, expansive outro

(Verse 1) A melody I found one night, a rhythm in my head Wrote it down, a little tune, on paper by my bed It's got a simple chorus, just a couple lines But it's not a lonely song, it's not just yours and mine (Chorus) So please feel free to use my songs as you like To take a line, to change a word, to make it sound just right They're not held close, no copyright, no key on a locked door They're meant for open highways, and not to be ignored (Verse 2) Maybe you'll take the lyrics and give them a new beat Add a little bass line, make it something bittersweet You might slow the tempo down, or make it loud and fast A song's not a finished thing, it’s meant to grow and last (Chorus) So please feel free to use my songs as you like To take a line, to change a word, to make it sound just right They're not held close, no copyright, no key on a locked door They're meant for open highways, and not to be ignored (Bridge) 'Cause art's not just a product, it's a seed that's meant to fly And land in someone else's hands, beneath a different sky It’s a conversation, a whisper and a shout So take this tune and make it what you want it to be about (Chorus) So please feel free to use my songs as you like To take a line, to change a word, to make it sound just right They're not held close, no copyright, no key on a locked door They're meant for open highways, and not to be ignored (Outro) Yeah, they're meant for open highways, and not to be ignored. Just make 'em yours, I'm happy for you to explore.

an atmospheric indie folk song opens with fingerpicked acoustic guitar and gentle brush percussionanchored by earthy upright basssubtle synth pads swell in the chorusadding cinematic depthlayered harmonies float over each versewhile the bridge features intimate strings and a delicate electric guitar melodythe arrangement builds dynamicallywith textures evolving to mirror the song rising energyclosing with a lushexpansive outro
