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Corstet: Global Warming And Climate Change - The Prospect Of A Carbon-Dioxide Global Lockdown
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101 views • June 25, 2021
In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi begins a new series on the short and long term implications of the Left's global warming / climate change agenda.
Forty years ago, the Left argued that we were entering a new ice age and human beings were causing the global climate to plummet to expected new lows and we were all going to die.
Twenty years ago, the Left argued that we were entering a period of increasing temperatures and human beings were causing the global climate to incinerate the planet and we were all going to die.
Now, the Left argues that the climate changes (at last we can agree on one thing). But, of course, we're all going to die and it's all man's (OK to omit woman this time) fault. The only solution is to give the geniuses that gave us the prior two failed opposite predictions total control of our health and wealth, means of transportation, and menu planning.
Fool me once - shame on you, fool me twice - shame on me, fool me thrice - Green New Deal?
According to a real climate scientist, Dr. Judith Curry (former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology [before she was run out of town by the Left]) only about 3% of climate impact is man-made, the rest it caused by the sun and other natural causes.
Who should we believe, Al Gore who got a "D" in Environment Science and AOC (labeled by Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore a "Pompous little twit"), or Dr. Curry? I vote Curry.
Stand strong, fear not, trust in Jesus!
This deep dive into the short and long term future of the Middle East gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
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Forty years ago, the Left argued that we were entering a new ice age and human beings were causing the global climate to plummet to expected new lows and we were all going to die.
Twenty years ago, the Left argued that we were entering a period of increasing temperatures and human beings were causing the global climate to incinerate the planet and we were all going to die.
Now, the Left argues that the climate changes (at last we can agree on one thing). But, of course, we're all going to die and it's all man's (OK to omit woman this time) fault. The only solution is to give the geniuses that gave us the prior two failed opposite predictions total control of our health and wealth, means of transportation, and menu planning.
Fool me once - shame on you, fool me twice - shame on me, fool me thrice - Green New Deal?
According to a real climate scientist, Dr. Judith Curry (former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology [before she was run out of town by the Left]) only about 3% of climate impact is man-made, the rest it caused by the sun and other natural causes.
Who should we believe, Al Gore who got a "D" in Environment Science and AOC (labeled by Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore a "Pompous little twit"), or Dr. Curry? I vote Curry.
Stand strong, fear not, trust in Jesus!
This deep dive into the short and long term future of the Middle East gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
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