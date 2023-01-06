And We Know 1.6.2023 We FACE many battles together, WATERGATE X 1000, AMAZING McCarthy showdown, TRUTH is out. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
January 6, 2023
Here we are, another day for votes, another day for drama, another day of getting folks to tune in, what is going on? Trump nominated as Speaker…what? The memes are flying out, the people are speaking up, so many are watching this unfold… we have much to cover, let’s go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v246cc8-1.6.23-we-face-many-battles-together-watergate-x-1000-amazing-mccarthy-show.html
