Transition to a New World - Quartet Preview

How and when will the "transition" to a new world occur?
Will it be a "humdinger" of a change, or will it be more of a slow reveal? When might this happen, or is it already happening now?
John Petersen, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, and Mark Gober explore this topic in this preview episode of Quartet.
Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-transition-to-a-new-world/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.