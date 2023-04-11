Transition to a New World - Quartet Preview

How and when will the "transition" to a new world occur?

Will it be a "humdinger" of a change, or will it be more of a slow reveal? When might this happen, or is it already happening now?

John Petersen, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, and Mark Gober explore this topic in this preview episode of Quartet.

Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-transition-to-a-new-world/

