Unbelievable Storm at Mount Sinai!!!!
Published a day ago |

14 Mar 2023: This took place at the real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia at Jabal Maqla. This was shortly after a Wedding And Covenant Renewal at the base of the mountain. It was sunny and nice when the covenant started. And slowly the clouds started to roll in, followed by a historic rain followed by hail and later snow. This place averages less than an inch a year. What a marvelous blessing to witness such a rare beautiful sight on such a wonderful occasion. God bless!

