Unbelievable Storm at Mount Sinai!!!!

14 Mar 2023: This took place at the real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia at Jabal Maqla. This was shortly after a Wedding And Covenant Renewal at the base of the mountain. It was sunny and nice when the covenant started. And slowly the clouds started to roll in, followed by a historic rain followed by hail and later snow. This place averages less than an inch a year. What a marvelous blessing to witness such a rare beautiful sight on such a wonderful occasion.
God bless!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.