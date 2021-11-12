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Hillary Clinton & earth's hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminists' mass murders & narcotics & rape
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79 views • November 12, 2021
The attached video talks about a small fraction of Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s rape and sodomy, and Epstein Island pedophile cannibal satanic feminist child sacrifices, and Clinton Foundation Haiti CIA child trafficking rings, and CIA narcotics industry Arkansas Governor Clinton drug cartel, and election rigging, and mass murder of thousands of witnesses and whistleblowers, and grabbing of super soldier Johan Fritz’s genital while on their Mars planet cities, and their weekly Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” White House underground torture chamber child rape & sodomy & cannibalism, and their network of millions of Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite “gay mafia elite” court judges and police leaders and intelligence agency leaders and congress members and presidents and mafia families and church pastors and Hollywood celebrities and Katy Perry singers and media people and corporate executives and college professors and famous models and royal families and popes & cardinals and artists and everyone else in influential positions. In the video, Bill Clinton’s former marketing director and assassin Larry Nichols exposes only a very small portion of Bill & Hillary Clinton’s crimes. He does not even touch on their pedophile cannibal Draco reptilian chimera alien Satanist bosses, or about how Hillary Clinton’s father was the Chicago mob’s leader and a Satanist Draco avatar warlock family, or Hillary Clinton’s CPS child kidnap child sex slavery and human meat food industry and the throwing of their leftover human meat into the restaurant an supermarket food, or about Hillary Clinton’s many snuff films’ lesbian rape & torture and cannibalism of little girls on the Dark Web. Larry, who is now a Christian, is calling out for the arrest of Bill and Hillary Clinton, so he obviously does not know that Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and Draco Pleiadian hybrid royal bloodline elites cannot be arrested or punished, because Satan Lucifer’s Draco minions created the court systems and police and monetary system and governments and media to protect their 5,000 year old pedophile cannibal adrenochrome industry since Noah’s Atlantis days. They need to drink Satanist child sacrifice ritual or abortion ritual children’s adrenochrome blood, in order to keep the 50% Draco and 50% human avatar bodies, so that they can shapeshift back and forth. That is what Larry needs to be informing all the humans and God’s spiritual army. These religious Christians try to resolve problems with the Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” Anu of the Anunnaki’s Draco reptilian chimera alien descendants’ legal systems and media systems and law enforcement systems, which is utter insanity and meaningless. I will never understand that about the Atlantis Satanism Western values’ mind-frame of the religious Christians, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, when in reality it is our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus who is the solution to all problems. Their Satan Lucifer’s Draco microwave oven weapon cooking alive have no effect on us real Christians of YHWH Jesus, just like Larry Nichols’ legal suits and media press conferences and police investigations have absolutely no effect on the “gay mafia elite” Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites like Bill & Hillary Clinton and Donald & Melania Trump and Katy Perry.
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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