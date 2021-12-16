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Plandemic Director Mikki Willis and Bringing Unity
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191 views • December 16, 2021
Heather Hobbs and Mikki Willis discuss the intentional division of our nation and how to go about bringing unity back to the table. The common ground we can come together on in combatting fear with truth. Mikki also shares a bit about his upcoming film, Plandemic 3, that brings light to the human trafficking industry, which Trump was instrumental in exposing. The Great Awakening is bringing the unity we need!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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