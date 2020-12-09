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Video Intro to Jesus Christ Frist
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21 views • December 09, 2020
Web sites that support the KJV Bible:
https://kjbrc.org/
http://www.biblebelievers.com/
http://www.kjvtoday.com/home
https://www.thekjvstore.com/
Sites to order KJV Bibles:
http://localchurchbiblepublishers.com/
https://www.thekjvstore.com/
https://www.churchbiblepublishers.com/
KJV Bible Software:
https://www.swordsearcher.com/
A few YouTube channels that support the KJV Bible
Chicktracts
King James Bible Research Council
KJ VideoMinistries
KJVM-Bryan Denlinger
Sam Gipp
https://kjbrc.org/
http://www.biblebelievers.com/
http://www.kjvtoday.com/home
https://www.thekjvstore.com/
Sites to order KJV Bibles:
http://localchurchbiblepublishers.com/
https://www.thekjvstore.com/
https://www.churchbiblepublishers.com/
KJV Bible Software:
https://www.swordsearcher.com/
A few YouTube channels that support the KJV Bible
Chicktracts
King James Bible Research Council
KJ VideoMinistries
KJVM-Bryan Denlinger
Sam Gipp
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