© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/14/2022 George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley: the Supreme Court’s decision to block Biden’s vaccine mandate could be one of the most significant decisions that has come down that deals with our constitutional system. This is about who makes decisions. And they didn’t want an agency to make such a sweeping decision affecting over 80 million workers, basically, on their own Fiat, on their own discretion. There is democracy, there is autocracy. But there’s also hypocrisy. And that’s where we are right now.