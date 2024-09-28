Lebanon News 9-27-24 Arabic News Channels Broadcasts

Alghad TV - قناة الغد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDfR_ZGfvpU





خبير عسكري: ما يحدث بالضاحية الجنوبية الآن هو نسخة مما حدث في غزة

Military expert: What is happening in the southern suburbs now is a copy of what happened in Gaza





Alghad TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1urt8vcWecw





زحمة سير خانقة في الطريق المؤدي لبيروت.. وتخوفات على العالقين

Suffocating traffic on the road leading to Beirut... and fears for those stranded





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k10uxIChOfg





هجوم إسرائيلي غير مسبوق.. ودمار كبير في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrJfAA9ptZU





تغطية خاصة | 40 غارة على "ضاحية بيروت".. وإسرائيل تعلن مقتل قائد الوحدة الصاروخية بحزب الل

An unprecedented Israeli attack...and massive destruction in the southern suburbs of Beirut





AlJazeera Arabic قناة الجزيرة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfAqQMi4rQk

بالخريطة التفاعلية.. 9 ساعات من القصف الإسرائيلي المتواصل على ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyjNcqJEYzo

مراسل الجزيرة يرصد التطورات في الضاحية الجنوبية للعاصمة اللبانية بيروت

Al Jazeera's correspondent monitors developments in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut





سكاي نيوز عربية

@SkyNewsArabia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zpn7qQ8SHd8

عاجل | أكثر من 30 غارة إسرائيلية تستهدف ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية

Urgent | More than 30 Israeli raids targeted the southern suburb of Beirut



