Lebanon News 9-27-24 Arabic News Channels Broadcasts
69 views • 7 months ago

Lebanon News 9-27-24 Arabic News Channels Broadcasts

Alghad TV - قناة الغد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDfR_ZGfvpU


خبير عسكري: ما يحدث بالضاحية الجنوبية الآن هو نسخة مما حدث في غزة

Military expert: What is happening in the southern suburbs now is a copy of what happened in Gaza


Alghad TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1urt8vcWecw


زحمة سير خانقة في الطريق المؤدي لبيروت.. وتخوفات على العالقين

Suffocating traffic on the road leading to Beirut... and fears for those stranded


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k10uxIChOfg


هجوم إسرائيلي غير مسبوق.. ودمار كبير في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrJfAA9ptZU


تغطية خاصة | 40 غارة على "ضاحية بيروت".. وإسرائيل تعلن مقتل قائد الوحدة الصاروخية بحزب الل

An unprecedented Israeli attack...and massive destruction in the southern suburbs of Beirut


AlJazeera Arabic قناة الجزيرة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfAqQMi4rQk

بالخريطة التفاعلية.. 9 ساعات من القصف الإسرائيلي المتواصل على ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyjNcqJEYzo

مراسل الجزيرة يرصد التطورات في الضاحية الجنوبية للعاصمة اللبانية بيروت

Al Jazeera's correspondent monitors developments in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut


سكاي نيوز عربية

@SkyNewsArabia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zpn7qQ8SHd8

عاجل | أكثر من 30 غارة إسرائيلية تستهدف ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية

Urgent | More than 30 Israeli raids targeted the southern suburb of Beirut


Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
