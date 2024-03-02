Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COULD THE US EVEN PRODUCE A NEW ABRAMS TANK? ABRAMS HAVE ENTERED THE UKRAINE GRINDER!!
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
9 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
33 views
Published Yesterday

The first of the Abrams have finally appeared at the front in Ukraine, The hunt is on!!
But what about replacing them, Or making an all new MBT like it? Where is American Tank production capacity now? We can still make planes..but what about tanks?

Keywords
technologyukrainegamingtanksabramswarthunder

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket