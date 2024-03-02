COULD THE US EVEN PRODUCE A NEW ABRAMS TANK? ABRAMS HAVE ENTERED THE UKRAINE GRINDER!!

The first of the Abrams have finally appeared at the front in Ukraine, The hunt is on!!
But what about replacing them, Or making an all new MBT like it? Where is American Tank production capacity now? We can still make planes..but what about tanks?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.