A History of the Media - censorship, profit & power || James Corbett

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Alison Morrow
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#Media #Bias #History From the printing press to CNN, powerful interests have always been involved in shaping the mass media, censoring what they didn't want people to know. James Corbett, host of The Corbett Report, recently produced a series on the history of the media matrix - how we got to where we are today, starting with the Gutenberg press.
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