French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has resigned — AFP

🐻This happened a little over 12 hours after members of his new Cabinet were officially announced.

What’s Known About the Resignation of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu

➡️Lecornu submitted his resignation to Emmanuel Macron amid heavy criticism from the opposition after the announcement of the new government lineup.

➡️One of the most notable changes was the appointment of former Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire as the new Minister of Defense.

➡️This decision sparked sharp criticism from opposition parties and even from the reinstated Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

➡️Retailleau stated that the new government “does not represent a real break” from previous policies.

➡️Lecornu set an anti-record for the shortest tenure as prime minister, serving less than a month.

➡️Florian Philippot, leader of the “Patriots” party, declared that Macron should be the next to resign after accepting Lecornu’s departure.

➡️Shares of companies in France’s main stock index, the CAC 40, fell more than 2% at the opening of Monday trading following news of the prime minister’s resignation.

More: France’s Lecornu Government Collapses After 14 Hours, Macron Faces Renewed Deadlock

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, less than fourteen hours after unveiling his new cabinet, leaving President Macron to navigate a continued political impasse over the country’s austerity budget, demanded by Brussels.

The cabinet list was published on Sunday, 5 October, at 20:05 Paris time, and Lecornu’s resignation was confirmed at 09:47 Monday morning. Lecornu had been appointed on 9 September following the resignation of François Bayrou, who stepped down after failing to secure parliamentary support for a controversial austerity plan.

The new Cabinet, largely composed of ministers from Bayrou’s government, drew immediate criticism from coalition partners and opposition parties.

Key allies signaled they would not support the government in a confidence vote, effectively ending Lecornu’s mandate before any parliamentary session.

Macron now faces the challenge of finding a new caretaker prime minister and forming a new government capable of navigating the same divided National Assembly.

Analysts say any successor will inherit a fractured parliament and a contested fiscal plan, while some opposition voices are already calling for snap elections and Macron's resignation.

France’s political deadlock over austerity policy remains unresolved, the only clear solution would be a dissolvement of the curent L’Assemblée nationale and snap elections - but since the polls are signaling an even larger support for Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National, that has already won the previous elections, Macron's struggle to hold on to power at any cost will keep France in its curent political limbo until further notice.