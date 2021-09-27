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Freemasonry Is Judaism For The Gentiles
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3510 views • September 27, 2021
Inside Freemason Luciferian HQ in Washington DC by Round SaturnsEye.
It was a bizarre experience to visit this biggest 33 Degree Scottish Rite Freemason Temple in America. Apparently this is the place that Masons from all across the country travel to every two years. This is where Albert Pike is buried - and is full of Saturn Worship symbolism. The very same symbols can be found in the local Jesuit (Catholic) church just down the road!
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuT_4XElXOU
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
It was a bizarre experience to visit this biggest 33 Degree Scottish Rite Freemason Temple in America. Apparently this is the place that Masons from all across the country travel to every two years. This is where Albert Pike is buried - and is full of Saturn Worship symbolism. The very same symbols can be found in the local Jesuit (Catholic) church just down the road!
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuT_4XElXOU
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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