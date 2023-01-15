Stopping the WHO's Secret Private IHR Controls from Publicly Bullying Governments

Informative conversation with James Roguski, health and human rights reporter, on the WHO's secret negotiations with numerous countries on a working panel seeking to amend the already-draconian International Health Regulation treaty of 2005 in ways which will completely strip all people everywhere of basic human rights and tie the hands of sovereign governments from protecting their own people.
LINKS for more:
JAMES ROGUSKI:
James Roguski's Substack:
https://substack.com/profile/4762818-james-roguski
Imp. articles to read and take action with:
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/an-open-letter-to-the-united-states
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/secret-meetings
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/100-reasons
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
New Journalism and Author website: (in process)
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.