R&U Videos Re-post"The commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are testing new ways to deal with the discontent of the soldiers - they leave them in an open field without weapons and food





“People who expressed their distrust of the command, and there are many of them, were dismissed by the command. They spent a month in a pre-trial detention center, and now commanders threw them into the field and said: do whatever you want. No weapons, no documents - nothing, no food, ” - one of the soldiers shares the crime of the battalion commanders."





"Ukrainian soldiers abandoned by commanders with no food or weapons"

https://youtu.be/hhVFTki_Unw