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Protecting Your Brain With Kate Shemirani
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140 views • November 07, 2021
Our brains are the control system of everything that goes on in our bodies. Therefore, we must guard and protect them. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to cover ways to do that. She'll also touch on the recent remembrance of the 5th of November and what is taking place in the UK with the medical tyranny.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/protecting-your-brain-with-kate-shemirani-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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