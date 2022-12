Alex Jones Full Show 12/2/22 Global FIRESTORM

Friday LIVE: Alex Jones Responds to Ye West Interview That Triggered a Global FIRESTORM – Friday FULL SHOW 12/02/22

On today’s broadcast, Alex Jones is covering incredible developments including Senator Rand Paul’s pledge that Fauci WILL be brought to justice & will NOT get away with killing seven million people by creating Covid! Also, Mike Adams of Natural News is coming on to deliver vital intel on the poison jabs and the NWO’s biometric tyranny that the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Share this link! The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041