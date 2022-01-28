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The Very First Christian Symbol? It Wasn't the Cross
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98 views • January 28, 2022
The bible isn't the only thing that changed in the 4th century and in this episode we look at the genesis of the cross as a symbol and explore a new way to reconnect with the Pre-Nicene Christians and learn the meaning behind the first Christian symbol, the Chi Rho.
Links mentioned during the episode:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chi_Rho
https://symbolsarchive.com/chi-rho-symbol-history-meaning/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egeria_(pilgrim)
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Help support the show using Lightning.
The bible isn't the only thing that changed in the 4th century and in this episode we look at the genesis of the cross as a symbol and explore a new way to reconnect with the Pre-Nicene Christians and learn the meaning behind the first Christian symbol, the Chi Rho.
Links mentioned during the episode:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chi_Rho
https://symbolsarchive.com/chi-rho-symbol-history-meaning/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egeria_(pilgrim)
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Help support the show using Lightning.
https://tipybit.com/fbn
Links mentioned during the episode:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chi_Rho
https://symbolsarchive.com/chi-rho-symbol-history-meaning/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egeria_(pilgrim)
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Help support the show using Lightning.
The bible isn't the only thing that changed in the 4th century and in this episode we look at the genesis of the cross as a symbol and explore a new way to reconnect with the Pre-Nicene Christians and learn the meaning behind the first Christian symbol, the Chi Rho.
Links mentioned during the episode:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chi_Rho
https://symbolsarchive.com/chi-rho-symbol-history-meaning/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egeria_(pilgrim)
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Help support the show using Lightning.
https://tipybit.com/fbn
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