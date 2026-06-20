PeopleUnited Len Saputo & Francesco Garripoli : Listening

You know, Francesco, one of the things in life that really bugs me is that people don't always listen to me. What did you say? Right. And everybody feels that way in relationships from time to time. And if you don't hear what somebody else is saying, you're not getting anything out of that conversation because you already know what you know. And you don't know what the other person is going to say. And if you want to have a dialogue, then you've got to do some listening.

