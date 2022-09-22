Russian FSB publishes video on the Prevention of a Ukrainian Terrorist Attack on the Pipeline that Supplies Energy to Turkey & Europe. - 092222

⚡️The FSB announced the prevention of a terrorist attack planned by the Ukrainian special service at the facility of the oil and gas complex that supplies energy to Turkey and Europe

The secret service reported that "during the seizure of two improvised cumulative explosive devices of high power from the cache, the perpetrator of the planned crime was detained, a Russian citizen, born in 1978, recruited on the territory of Ukraine by SBU officers."

The FSB publishes an operational video after reporting on the prevention of a Ukrainian terrorist attack on the pipeline

