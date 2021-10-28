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Jason Hartman: Real Estate Investing Expert, Practical Economist, and The Creating Wealth Podcast
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10 views • October 28, 2021
On this episode of The Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs interviews Jason Hartman. Hartman is a real estate investing expert, practical economist, and host of The Creating Wealth Podcast with a timely message for our day: Freedom lovers can leverage the state and central banks against themselves to obtain greater financial independence. On this episode, we also discussed practical prepping for the relatively normal and some of his favorite experiences with Ron Paul and Pat Buchanan.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Jason Hartman Links:
The Creating Wealth Show: https://www.jasonhartman.com/creating-wealth-show-podcasting-leader-investing-success/
@JasonHartmanROI | Twitter: https://twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Jason Hartman | YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonHartmanRealEstate
Jason Hartman | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Helpful Links:
Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Jason Hartman Links:
The Creating Wealth Show: https://www.jasonhartman.com/creating-wealth-show-podcasting-leader-investing-success/
@JasonHartmanROI | Twitter: https://twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Jason Hartman | YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonHartmanRealEstate
Jason Hartman | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Helpful Links:
Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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