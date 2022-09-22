092222 HONEY AUSTEN ASKS COULD THE GLOBAL GENOCIDE BE COVERING THEIR PLAN TO SURVIVE AN ELE

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HONEY AUSTEN ASKS COULD THE GLOBAL GENOCIDE BE COVERING THEIR PLAN TO SURVIVE AN ELE. Please leave your comments below... I have presented various theories as to why... why they want us to die. Can the damage be undone? Must billions die over the nest 5-10 years because of THEIR wicked plans. With the jab causing sterilization, in adults and children, is this the end of humanity a we know it? How do we survive?