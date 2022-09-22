092222 HONEY AUSTEN ASKS COULD THE GLOBAL GENOCIDE BE COVERING THEIR PLAN TO SURVIVE AN ELE

HONEY AUSTEN ASKS COULD THE GLOBAL GENOCIDE BE COVERING THEIR PLAN TO SURVIVE AN ELE. Please leave your comments below... I have presented various theories as to why... why they want us to die. Can the damage be undone? Must billions die over the nest 5-10 years because of THEIR wicked plans. With the jab causing sterilization, in adults and children, is this the end of humanity a we know it? How do we survive?