US High School Track and Field Featuring: Thomas Aerdts - Fall 2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube!
Featured course:
How to Find the Proper Training Paces for Endurance Athletes
by ITCCCA. Get the details @ https://bit.ly/ProperTraining0823
Good day Athletes and Warriors!
On today's show we have an outstanding middle distance Dutch student-athlete looking to make waves with an ambitious college program in the USA.
Stick around as always as we get to give all of our athletes a glimpse into the mindset of an NCAA D-1 coach and what would be expected of you at the next level. So level up and enjoy!
Video Credits:
College Track & Field - Thomas Aerdts - Fall 2024
Slamstox B.V.
@slamstox
https://www.youtube.com/@slamstox
Houston Franks
Mississippi State Athletics
@hailstate
https://www.youtube.com/@hailstate
Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun
US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.