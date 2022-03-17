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Words From The Lord: "Bath...then BOMB." - "A Fallen Star" - - Some AMAZING Dreams & Puzzle Pieces -- ORION, TAURUS, AQUARIUS...PURIM & PASSOVER! WOW!!
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193 views • March 17, 2022
“Bath, then bomb!” Sudden destruction comes! 1 Thessalonians 4-5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ath8HiKmBVQ
2 back to back Visions: A “fallen star,” & “millions of fallen stars”JUDGEMENT⚡️☄️
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1Y4WpW1kwU&;list=UUC1AnwKu5vHMt3sksvMpS5w
DEATH CULT HAS NO CURE.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJFvXXQMFUE
*THE CULLING OF WWZ* !!VERY IMPORTANT LINKS IN DESCRIPTION TO VIEW ASAP!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7PZB3v9aP0
I Once Was Blind But Now I See!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYaGKbip-dw
Trump reads "The Snake" poem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSrOXvoNLwg
Holy Spirit Fire, Shouting From The Rooftops, The Mountains...Dreams of Jennifer & sister Tricia!
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/holy-spirit-fire-shouting-from-the-rooftops-the-mountains-dreams-of-jennifer-sister-tricia
AMAZING DREAM From The Lord To Jennifer on our team!!
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/amazing-dream-from-the-lord-to-jennifer
Dream...Orion...The Sheild...Taurus...The Horns...Pi & Tau -Confirmation The Time Is Now! - Jennifer
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-orion-the-sheild-taurus-the-horns-pi-tau-confirmation-the-time-is-now-jennifer
stellarium
https://stellarium-web.org/
Watching the Stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zC7agvIpr8I&;t=176s
GREEK ALPHABET
https://1000logos.net/greek-alphabet/
World PI Day Reloaded - The More You Know!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2msuQbdunI
The Voice of Vexillology, Flags & Heraldry
http://zebratigerfish.blogspot.com/2015/09/flag-for-314-pi-estimate-flag-to-100ths.html
Peace and Safety 911 Birth Pangs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSXBKcqqngQ
betelgeuse
https://www.google.com/search?client=avast-a-1&;q=betelgeuse&oq=betelgeuse&aqs=avast..69i57j0l7.6216j0j7&ie=UTF-8
______________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ath8HiKmBVQ
2 back to back Visions: A “fallen star,” & “millions of fallen stars”JUDGEMENT⚡️☄️
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1Y4WpW1kwU&;list=UUC1AnwKu5vHMt3sksvMpS5w
DEATH CULT HAS NO CURE.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJFvXXQMFUE
*THE CULLING OF WWZ* !!VERY IMPORTANT LINKS IN DESCRIPTION TO VIEW ASAP!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7PZB3v9aP0
I Once Was Blind But Now I See!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYaGKbip-dw
Trump reads "The Snake" poem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSrOXvoNLwg
Holy Spirit Fire, Shouting From The Rooftops, The Mountains...Dreams of Jennifer & sister Tricia!
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/holy-spirit-fire-shouting-from-the-rooftops-the-mountains-dreams-of-jennifer-sister-tricia
AMAZING DREAM From The Lord To Jennifer on our team!!
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/amazing-dream-from-the-lord-to-jennifer
Dream...Orion...The Sheild...Taurus...The Horns...Pi & Tau -Confirmation The Time Is Now! - Jennifer
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-orion-the-sheild-taurus-the-horns-pi-tau-confirmation-the-time-is-now-jennifer
stellarium
https://stellarium-web.org/
Watching the Stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zC7agvIpr8I&;t=176s
GREEK ALPHABET
https://1000logos.net/greek-alphabet/
World PI Day Reloaded - The More You Know!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2msuQbdunI
The Voice of Vexillology, Flags & Heraldry
http://zebratigerfish.blogspot.com/2015/09/flag-for-314-pi-estimate-flag-to-100ths.html
Peace and Safety 911 Birth Pangs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSXBKcqqngQ
betelgeuse
https://www.google.com/search?client=avast-a-1&;q=betelgeuse&oq=betelgeuse&aqs=avast..69i57j0l7.6216j0j7&ie=UTF-8
______________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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