The Masters of Mankind - John Hamer
Liberty Monks Podcast
Published 16 hours ago

John Hamer returns to the Liberty Monks and reveals who truly controls the world and how we are simply pieces on a chess board. They discuss the importance of understanding history and how it has shaped the present, as well as John's books on topics like the falsification of history, the centralized banking system, the sinking of the Titanic, and the agenda behind the Great Reset.

John Hamer a full-time professional geopolitical researcher, analyst, public speaker and author, having written and had published eight books to date, including: The Falsification of History, The Falsification of Science, Behind the Curtain, JFK A Very British Coup, RMS Olympic and his new work Welcome to the Masquerade.

