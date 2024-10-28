Trump Rallies, LeBron Milestones, and Stunt Driving Laws

Brett, Steve, and Norm get into some juicy topics that you won’t want to miss. We’re talking everything from the Supreme Court's influence on Roe v. Wade to the endless political drama around figures like Trump and Harris. Hear some fiery opinions, especially about extreme rhetoric and outrageous media stories. We are also a bit miffed about Ohio voters being confused over ballot issues.





We'll chat about the new Ohio legislation targeting illegal drag racing, and the heated debates around Ohio's recent abortion law changes. Expect some fun takes too, like the incredible moment LeBron James hit the court with his son – a historic NBA first! We’ll also get into celebrity politics with some critiques of Bruce Springsteen and Bono's over-the-top comments.





Common Sense Moments





10:12 Celebrities shouldn't alienate their fan base.





15:08 Ohio law targets street takeovers and stunt driving.





17:56 Lawyers challenge loitering law as unconstitutional.





24:37 Non-elected groups influence abortion measures nationwide.





31:21 Claims of Trump as Hitler, deemed irresponsible rhetoric.





37:34 Ordinary people seduced by Nazification's banal evil.





42:34 U.S. uses military strength defensively, not offensively.





44:02 Leftists accused of hypocrisy, favoring discriminatory policies.





49:07 Manslaughter differs from intentional murder; lacks intent.





54:46 UK interference alleged: diplomats politicizing in U.S.





58:48 LeBron and son playing NBA game together.





