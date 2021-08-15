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Massive Lawsuits against Vaccine Mandates & Medical Tyranny! How to Fight Back!
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319 views • August 15, 2021
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Vaccine Mandate Lawsuits Sparked….
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/vaccine-mandate-lawsuits-sparked-by-shots-emergency-status
American Frontline Dotors File Federal….
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/21/americas-frontline-doctors-file-federal-lawsuit-to-curtail-emergency-use-of-covid-vaccines/
Huge Lawsuit! Hawaii Attorney says….
https://www.newswars.com/huge-lawsuit-hawaii-attorney-says-covid-vaccines-killed-nearly-45000/
You can’t sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have severe
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html
Providers will likely face more lawsuits against vaccine mandates….
https://medcitynews.com/2021/08/providers-will-likely-face-more-lawsuits-against-vaccine-mandates-but-they-are-also-more-likely-to-win/
Vaers Whistleblower: 45,000 dead from Covid…..
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/07/22/vaers-whistleblower-45000-dead-from-covid-19-vaccines-within-3-days-of-vaccination-sparks-lawsuit-against-federal-government/
Biden vaccine rule sets stage for onslaught of lawsuits
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/566031-biden-vaccine-rule-sets-stage-for-onslaught-of-lawsuits
How Covid vaccine polices have triggered lawsuits….
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/covid-19-vaccine-policies-triggered-lawsuits-workplace-showdowns/story?id=78204107
The effort to block UI’s Covid 19 vaccine requirement….
https://www.indystar.com/story/news/education/2021/08/06/ius-covid-vaccine-mandate-lawsuit-heading-u-s-supreme-court/5512269001/
Loyola University backs down on Covid 19 vaccine requirements….
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/loyola-university-backs-down-on-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-after-lawsuit/
More Lawsuits challenge covid 19 vaccination mandates
https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/legal-and-compliance/employment-law/pages/coronavirus-lawsuits-challenge-vaccination-mandates.aspx
Lawsuit against The Federal Government of The United States…
https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org/lawsuit/
detailed video; https://www.bitchute.com/video/50xEHd16Hk0Q/
Vaccine Mandate Lawsuits Sparked….
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/vaccine-mandate-lawsuits-sparked-by-shots-emergency-status
American Frontline Dotors File Federal….
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/21/americas-frontline-doctors-file-federal-lawsuit-to-curtail-emergency-use-of-covid-vaccines/
Huge Lawsuit! Hawaii Attorney says….
https://www.newswars.com/huge-lawsuit-hawaii-attorney-says-covid-vaccines-killed-nearly-45000/
You can’t sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have severe
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html
Providers will likely face more lawsuits against vaccine mandates….
https://medcitynews.com/2021/08/providers-will-likely-face-more-lawsuits-against-vaccine-mandates-but-they-are-also-more-likely-to-win/
Vaers Whistleblower: 45,000 dead from Covid…..
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/07/22/vaers-whistleblower-45000-dead-from-covid-19-vaccines-within-3-days-of-vaccination-sparks-lawsuit-against-federal-government/
Biden vaccine rule sets stage for onslaught of lawsuits
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/566031-biden-vaccine-rule-sets-stage-for-onslaught-of-lawsuits
How Covid vaccine polices have triggered lawsuits….
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/covid-19-vaccine-policies-triggered-lawsuits-workplace-showdowns/story?id=78204107
The effort to block UI’s Covid 19 vaccine requirement….
https://www.indystar.com/story/news/education/2021/08/06/ius-covid-vaccine-mandate-lawsuit-heading-u-s-supreme-court/5512269001/
Loyola University backs down on Covid 19 vaccine requirements….
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/loyola-university-backs-down-on-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-after-lawsuit/
More Lawsuits challenge covid 19 vaccination mandates
https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/legal-and-compliance/employment-law/pages/coronavirus-lawsuits-challenge-vaccination-mandates.aspx
Lawsuit against The Federal Government of The United States…
https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org/lawsuit/
detailed video; https://www.bitchute.com/video/50xEHd16Hk0Q/
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