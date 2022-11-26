NFSC Fellow Fighters Encounter a Paul Hastings’ Partner During Our Protest in New York

https://gnews.org/articles/534439
Summary：11/23/2022 NFSC fellow fighters encountered Neil Torpey, a partner of Paul Hastings’ New York headquarters and chairman of Paul Hastings’ Hong Kong office, at the entrance of Paul Hastings’ office in Grand Central Terminal. When we challenged him for being a “running dog of the CCP”, Neil ran away quickly.
