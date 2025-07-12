© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walmart Recalls 850,000 Water Bottles After Serious Eye Injuries Reported
Description
Walmart has recalled 850,000 water bottles after reports of two people suffering permanent vision loss from lids that can forcefully eject and hit users in the face. Consumers are urged to stop using these bottles immediately and return them for a full refund. Watch this video to learn more about the recall, safety tips, and how to get your money back. Stay updated on important consumer alerts by subscribing now!
Hashtags
#WalmartRecall #WaterBottleRecall #ConsumerSafety #VisionLoss #ProductRecall #SafetyAlert #WalmartNews #HealthWarning #ProductSafety #ConsumerAlert