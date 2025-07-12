BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Walmart Recalls 850,000 Water Bottles After Serious Eye Injuries Reported
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 2 days ago

Walmart Recalls 850,000 Water Bottles After Serious Eye Injuries Reported

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Walmart has recalled 850,000 water bottles after reports of two people suffering permanent vision loss from lids that can forcefully eject and hit users in the face. Consumers are urged to stop using these bottles immediately and return them for a full refund. Watch this video to learn more about the recall, safety tips, and how to get your money back. Stay updated on important consumer alerts by subscribing now!

Hashtags

#WalmartRecall #WaterBottleRecall #ConsumerSafety #VisionLoss #ProductRecall #SafetyAlert #WalmartNews #HealthWarning #ProductSafety #ConsumerAlert

Keywords
vision losshealth warningconsumer alertwalmart recallwater bottle recallconsumer safetyproduct recall 2025water bottle lid injurywalmart product safetyeye injury warningproduct refundsafety recallwater bottle safetywalmart newsproduct hazard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy