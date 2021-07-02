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Cox using all foreign, spanish speaking, latino crews including illegals. No work for blacks whites.
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150 views • July 02, 2021
This is the 4th straight worksite I've investigated this week with all foreign latino spanish speaking work crews. The City of Phoenix and feds refuse to enforce our laws against illegal alien workers who are also racist against US black and white non Spanish speaking workers. If this continues, Arizona will be like California where the entire construction and contracting industries are predominantly foreign spanish speaking latino workers. Over a million qualified US citizens are now being shut out of entire industries due to corruption by big business and govt. When these foreigners lose their jobs in the Depression, they will gladly take up arms against Americans in our own country.
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