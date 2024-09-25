UKRAINIAN Immigrant PREACHES THE GOSPEL IN Front Of The WHITE HOUSE - Calling AMERICA To REPENT!

I preached the gospel and shared about the love and mercy of Jesus Christ IN FRONT OF THE WHITE HOUSE during the 2024 election season! I don't know if feeble Joe Biden/Kamala Harris heard the gospel, but I know for sure thousands of people who were there heard about what Jesus Christ did for them on the Cross! I pray this video blesses you as it blessed me in sharing the message that America needs to hear.





