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CHAPMAN BMW PHOENIX HAS SWASTIKA SIGN, EMPLOYS ILLEGAL ALIENS
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125 views • December 16, 2021
This BMW dealer has a swastika shaped advertising sign in their lobby. Here I asked for work at their car wash. I waited for the supervisor named, Luis, to finish his spanish conversation to his all latino, mostly illegal alien work crew(no white, african american or native american workers). He then brushed me off instead of offering me any work.
CHAPMAN BMW
830 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014
0.3 mi
Map of chapman bmw on camelback
See other locations
Open ⋅ Closes 8PM
(602) 308-4269
NOTE: THE BMW HEIRS QUANDT S ARE THE RICHEST CORPORATE, HEREDITARY DYNASTY IN GERMANY. THEY STOLE MILLIONS( WHICH THEY NEVER PAID BACK)USING SLAVE LABOR WORKERS AT NAZI DEATH CAMPS DURING WW II.
CHAPMAN BMW
830 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014
0.3 mi
Map of chapman bmw on camelback
See other locations
Open ⋅ Closes 8PM
(602) 308-4269
NOTE: THE BMW HEIRS QUANDT S ARE THE RICHEST CORPORATE, HEREDITARY DYNASTY IN GERMANY. THEY STOLE MILLIONS( WHICH THEY NEVER PAID BACK)USING SLAVE LABOR WORKERS AT NAZI DEATH CAMPS DURING WW II.
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