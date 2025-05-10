BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇮🇳🇵🇰 India and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire | Trump Confirms | Pak vs India War End
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
69 views • 1 day ago

🇮🇳🇵🇰 India and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire | Trump Confirms | Pak vs India War End

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Tensions ease between nuclear-armed rivals as India and Pakistan agree to an immediate and complete ceasefire, confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.


The announcement follows days of deadly cross-border strikes and Pakistan’s Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. Trump credited U.S. mediation, while Dar expressed gratitude to international partners.


Stay tuned as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to address the nation shortly.


📲 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for real-time updates on this developing story.

#IndiaPakistanCeasefire #CeasefireConfirmed #TrumpAnnouncement #IshaqDar #BreakingNews #SouthAsiaCrisis #PakistanNews #IndiaNews #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
operation bunyan-un-marsoosindia pakistan ceasefiretrump ceasefire announcementishaq dar ceasefireindia pakistan newspakistan army responseshehbaz sharif ceasefireindo-pak tensions 2025south asia newswar update india pakistanceasefire confirmednuclear tensions india pakistanus mediation south asia
