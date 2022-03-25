Sen. Hawley with the PedoLover Judge SCOTUS Conformation Hearings.

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Jackson doesn't seem to regret her sentences for child crimes but seems to regret that Republicans are focusing on her leniency on pedophiles.
She then refuses to answer Hawley further.
Nothing to see here. The democrats support pedos, keep roasting her 🔥🔥