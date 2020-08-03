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Tucker Carlson - Fox News Fauci Fraud
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93 views • August 03, 2020
Tucker Carlson calls Fauci a 'fraud' after tense hearing
Tucker Carlson slammed Anthony Fauci as a "total fraud" after the top infectious disease expert's Friday testimony on Capitol Hill, with the Fox News host asserting that "there is nothing" Fauci "won't opine on as long as it doesn't offend the popular and fashionable left."
During a segment on his prime-time show Friday night, Carlson played a heated exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Fauci on Capitol Hill earlier in the day, with the two figures sparring over the possible spread of COVID-19 at mass protests.
Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, noted there is risk when crowds of people gather, prompting Jordan to press for a direct answer on protests specifically.
#fauci #faucifraud #fraudfauci #faucisucks
Tucker Carlson slammed Anthony Fauci as a "total fraud" after the top infectious disease expert's Friday testimony on Capitol Hill, with the Fox News host asserting that "there is nothing" Fauci "won't opine on as long as it doesn't offend the popular and fashionable left."
During a segment on his prime-time show Friday night, Carlson played a heated exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Fauci on Capitol Hill earlier in the day, with the two figures sparring over the possible spread of COVID-19 at mass protests.
Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, noted there is risk when crowds of people gather, prompting Jordan to press for a direct answer on protests specifically.
#fauci #faucifraud #fraudfauci #faucisucks
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